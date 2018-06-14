From San Fransisco To Atlanta: Playboi Carti Announces A Handful Of Summer Tour Dates

Only one month after the unexpected release of his debut album Die Lit, Playboi Carti has announce that he’s taking his new music on the road. On Wednesday, the rapper shared the upcoming dates for a modest string of summer shows that will take place throughout the summer.

Carti is set to hit 19 cities, starting off in San Francisco on July 24 and closing out the run in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia on August 17. This will be his first tour since he was on the road last summer, playing hits from his self-titled mixtape.

If you’ll recall, the Atlanta native announced a joint tour last October with frequent collaborator and friend Lil Uzi Vert, but the whole thing was unfortunately canceled just one day later. The supporting act(s) for these upcoming shows has not yet been announced, but Lil Uzi, Skepta, Travis Scott, Pi’erre Bourne, Bryson Tiller, Chief Keef, Gunna, Red Coldhearted, Young Thug and Young Nudy are all feature on Carti’s latest project–so there could possibly be some potential there for an opening act.