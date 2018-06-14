Too Far? K. Michelle Has Shrunken Her Donk To Jhene Aiko Proportions
K. Michelle’s Butt Is The Smallest It’s Ever Been
It’s been no secret that K. Michelle has been trying to reduce the size of her previously silicone injected buttocks, and now the final (temporary) results are in! It took a few more months (and surgeries) to get it all together, but here you can REALLY tell it’s gone…
What do you think???
This isn’t Kimberly in her final form, however. She told PEOPLE earlier this month that this process is much more difficult that she and doctors expected. After four surgeries already, she expects to be well enough to undergo a reconstructive surgery in August. But even as she recovers, the singer says “I’m happy with my body. It’s nowhere near the ideal that I had before, but when it’s all said and done, it’s going to be my body.”
K. Michelle shows off her side profile after the flip.
So today I forgot that I don’t have a big ass anymore. I looked at this picture and said girl your attitude is 2bad for your ass to be this small, it’s time for self readjustment. Big booty bish mentality with a real snack in the back. Lol. I’m kidding! I feel great and as spicy as ever. One more surgery Tuesday. Imagine loving yourself minus enhancements and likes🌻