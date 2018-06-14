Too Far? K. Michelle Has Shrunken Her Donk To Jhene Aiko Proportions

K. Michelle’s Butt Is The Smallest It’s Ever Been

It’s been no secret that K. Michelle has been trying to reduce the size of her previously silicone injected buttocks, and now the final (temporary) results are in! It took a few more months (and surgeries) to get it all together, but here you can REALLY tell it’s gone…

What do you think???

@kimberlysfavorites hey @fashionnova A post shared by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on Jun 13, 2018 at 4:20pm PDT

This isn’t Kimberly in her final form, however. She told PEOPLE earlier this month that this process is much more difficult that she and doctors expected. After four surgeries already, she expects to be well enough to undergo a reconstructive surgery in August. But even as she recovers, the singer says “I’m happy with my body. It’s nowhere near the ideal that I had before, but when it’s all said and done, it’s going to be my body.”

K. Michelle shows off her side profile after the flip.