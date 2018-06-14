Back To The Essence: Anthony Bourdain’s Body Was Cremated In France, Ashes To Be Flown Back To U.S.

Image via Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Anthony Bourdain Cremated In France

The world is still mourning the loss of Anthony Bourdain and today we have some new information in regards to his current status.

According to PEOPLE, Bourdain’s body has been cremated in France and his remains will be transported back to America for proper memorial.

Bourdain’s estranged wife, Ottavia Busia Bourdain will take over planning of his services.

French authorities say that there was no sign of foul play in Anthony’s death and suicide is still their conclusion regarding cause of death. Toxicology investigation is still being conducted.

R.I.P. Anthony Bourdain.