BlackInkChi: Velvet The Skripper-Ho Revealed Giving Terrence Some “Oral Communication” And Blew Up Twitter

Velvet And Terrance Have An “Oral Communication”

So last night, the bomb that folks didn’t see coming on Black Ink Chicago involved newly engaged Danielle and Terrence. Remember Cobra’s thirsty ex-gf Velvet who came to Cancun and twerked her azz in Phor’s face???? Welp, she visited Lily to drop a bomb: Terrence has been texting her about DAT AZZ since the trip. And it’s not just texts, they did SOMETHING in Mexico, she called it “oral communication”.

Velvet had the receipts and everything…

Welp!! When Velvet approached Danielle about it, her reaction surprised some folks. Hit the flip to see.