Did Bill Cosby’s Ride Or Die Camille Finally Chuck The Deuces To Her Pervy Puddin’ Pop?

Camille Cosby Leaves House Arrested Husband Bill Behind For Visit To Massachusetts House

Can you blame her really? Bill Cosby’s long-suffering wife Camille is rumored to be readying herself for freedom. According to a new RadarOnline report, Camille recently left Bill behind in their Cheltenham, PA home, where the ankle monitor wearing convict is currently confined. She reportedly took staff and their adult kids with her for a summer excursion to Massachusetts.

“He literally is home alone,” a source spilled to Radar exclusively, noting the estranged couple now live separate lives. “She even took the staff with her!” “They’ve been fighting and arguing since the verdict,” dished our insider. “She wanted a divorce, but he begged her to stay!”

Radar reports that Cos has been left with just a single staffer to help him out while his Camille luxuriates at their property in Shelburne Falls, Mass., enjoying swims in their Olympic-sized pool and visits from groups of friends who are providing her with emotional support.

Camille’s also reportedly been selling off family assets to pay the legal bills that Cosby amassed. So far she’s sold his private jet and is working on selling off his vintage car collection as well as California real estate holdings.

Do you think Camille is dead wrong to leave her hubby in his darkest hour? Or is it her right to flee while she can? She’s 74 and he’s 80.