Mic Drop: Congressman Luis Gutierrez Opens A Can On Jeff Sessions “He Wants Blacks In The Back Of The Bus”

Image via Scott Olson/Getty Images

Luis Gutierrez Blasts Jeff Sessions For Racism And Bigotry

Illinois congressman Luis Gutierrez doesn’t have time nor energy to mince words. He thinks Jeff Sessions is flaming bigot, racist, misogynist and homophobe who would rather die than to have marginalized peoples with a voice in America’s democracy.

Gutierrez made this extraordinarily clear yesterday during the We The People Summit in Arizona according to CNN:

“Sessions, he’d just love for black people to be in the back of the bus again. He’d love for women to be in the kitchen. He’d love for gay people to be in the closet again, and for me, not to have a microphone to be able to speak to anyone.”

When asked to “clarify” his comments, Gutierrez pushed all his chips to the middle of the table and stared back unflinchingly:

“This is a man that when he came before the Senate to try to become a federal judge, Coretta Scott King came forward. There were all kinds of testimony about him calling black men boys,” Gutierrez said. “This is a man who is trying to strip black people and diminish their voting rights.”

He continued:

“When it comes to the Violence Against Women Act — he voted against it. … He’s never stood up for women,” Gutierrez said. “You can’t support women against being murdered and raped and abused?”

What else really needs to be said?