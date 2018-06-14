Cakes: Brazilian Jawns Battle It Out In Miss Butt Contest … Transgender Talent Takes Second Place!

Talk about the beautiful game - or booty-ful game. The sexy candidates for this year's Miss Butt Showed off Their Brazilian 'plays nice' skills by taking part in a very special version of 'keepie uppies' - using just Their butts to bounce the ball up and down. The winner was Cassia Almeida, with an astonishing 8 'butties keepie'. Transgender competitor Paula Oliveira second cam. This year's competition celebrates the World Cup and diversity.

Miss Butt Brazil Competitors Show What They’re Working With

It’s been awhile since we provided coverage from the Miss Butt Brazil competition but we figured now was as good a time as any to pick it back up. Apparently part of the competition required the contestants to use just their butts to bounce the ball up and down.

This year’s winner was Cassia Almeida — she has captured an astonishing 8 butties keepies whatever that means.

Hit the flip for more from the competition.

Transgender contestant Paula Oliveira captured second place.

Six of the curvy models taking part in this year's edition of the popular butt competition Showed Their support for the changes in format of Miss America - Which will now focus on personality rather than physique. And They did so by showing off Their bumbums, with hand prints on Them - to signify the harassment women face in beauty pageants. Arry Mucin,Valeria Freitas,Cinthia Gomes,Grazielly Costa,Barbara Luiza,Flavia Tamayo

So apparently this photo shows six of the Miss Butt Brazil contestants showing support for the new changes announced to the format of Miss America — which will focus more on personality than physique. The use of the handprints signifies the harassment women face in beauty pageants. Shout out to these ladies, Arry Mucin, Valeria Freitas, Cinthia Gomes, Grazielly Costa, Barbara Luiza and Flavia Tamayo.

