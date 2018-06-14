Cakes: Brazilian Jawns Battle It Out In Miss Butt Contest … Transgender Talent Takes Second Place!
Miss Butt Brazil Competitors Show What They’re Working With
It’s been awhile since we provided coverage from the Miss Butt Brazil competition but we figured now was as good a time as any to pick it back up. Apparently part of the competition required the contestants to use just their butts to bounce the ball up and down.
This year’s winner was Cassia Almeida — she has captured an astonishing 8 butties keepies
whatever that means.
Hit the flip for more from the competition.
Transgender contestant Paula Oliveira captured second place.
So apparently this photo shows six of the Miss Butt Brazil contestants showing support for the new changes announced to the format of Miss America — which will focus more on personality than physique. The use of the handprints signifies the harassment women face in beauty pageants. Shout out to these ladies, Arry Mucin, Valeria Freitas, Cinthia Gomes, Grazielly Costa, Barbara Luiza and Flavia Tamayo.