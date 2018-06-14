Cakes: Brazilian Jawns Battle It Out In Miss Butt Contest … Transgender Talent Takes Second Place!

Miss Butt Brazil Competitors Show What They’re Working With

It’s been awhile since we provided coverage from the Miss Butt Brazil competition but we figured now was as good a time as any to pick it back up. Apparently part of the competition required the contestants to use just their butts to bounce the ball up and down.

This year’s winner was Cassia Almeida — she has captured an astonishing 8 butties keepies whatever that means.

Hit the flip for more from the competition.