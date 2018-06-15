Thou Shalt Not Poppeth Thy P? Nicki Minaj’s Slut-Shame-y ELLE Interview Has Twitter In A TIZZY
- By Bossip Staff
Twitter Vs. Respectability Nicki
Now, Nicki…NICKI MINAJ. Ma’am. Talking down on the very p-poppers, secks workers and self-proclaimed freaks with MINAJ in your name and “Anaconda” on your resume? SERIOUSLY??? Well, that certainly appears to be the case based on hypocrisy-drenched snippets from ELLE’s June issue currently shoving Twitter into the respectability abyss.
Peep the Twitter chaos over Nicki’s “controversial” Elle interview on the flip. (Warning: This post contains very strong language)
Feature photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Huffington Post