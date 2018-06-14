Happy Pride Month: CASSIUS Highlights Laith Ashley, Hayley Kiyoko & Other LGBTQ Stars In Three-Part Cover

For your reading pleasure…

CASSIUS Releases Three-Part Cover For Pride Month

Our CASSIUS family has released three inspiring covers in celebration of Pride Month.

The publication’s June/July issue highlights rising pop star Hayley Kiyoko known by her fans as “Lesbian Jesus”…



Dominican Trans model Laith Ashley and fashion cool kid Blake Diiamond in a concentrated effort to represent queer and trans people of color.



In addition to CASSIUS’ three-part covers, they also have an exclusive interview with Angelica Ross, star of FX’s summer hit, ‘Pose,’ a four-part video series examining Black LGBTQ+ Atlanta, a guide to the best queer web series to watch and a look at LGBTQ+ game-changers in sports and literature.

Here’s a snippet of Ross speaking on “Pose” breaking barriers in transphobia and homophobia.

““It’s very interesting how change works,” Angelica Ross, who plays Candy on the show, tells CASSIUS. “When you actually put trans people, Black people, and people of color in the room where things are being collaborated on and created, it is made that much better.” WE WOULDN’T HAVE TO FIND FAMILY IF WE WERE WELCOME IN OUR OWN.

But, the most earth-shattering glass that POSE breaks is the mirror it holds up to the Black community’s homophobia and transphobia. “The show is about finding family,” said Ross. “The thing is, we wouldn’t have to find family if we were welcome in our own.”

