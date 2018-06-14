Heyyyy Connor! AJ Saudin Went From Degrassi Dweeblette To Drenching Internet Drawls
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 13
❯
❮
AJ Saudin’s Glow Up Causes Twitter Hysteria
Drake’s music video for “I’m Upset” has caused all kind of hysteria on twitter. The visual gave “Degrassi” fans the reunion they’re been waiting for, apparently. It’s been trending all day online! One person folks can’t seem to STOP talking about is little chubby cheeked Connor aka AJ Saudin’s glow up.
AJ’s transformation is pretty wild…
Folks across the borders can’t seem to contain their excitement about AJ’s “new” look. Hit the flip to see some of the reactions and more of his smoking, grown man bawwwdy.