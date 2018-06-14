Heyyyy Connor! AJ Saudin Went From Degrassi Dweeblette To Drenching Internet Drawls

AJ Saudin’s Glow Up Causes Twitter Hysteria

Drake’s music video for “I’m Upset” has caused all kind of hysteria on twitter. The visual gave “Degrassi” fans the reunion they’re been waiting for, apparently. It’s been trending all day online! One person folks can’t seem to STOP talking about is little chubby cheeked Connor aka AJ Saudin’s glow up.

AJ’s transformation is pretty wild…

Listen I know we talking bout drake or whatever but Connor had the BEST glo up at Degrassi by far. And he’s tall. He looked goodt in that video ok?!! pic.twitter.com/8G1jOdZlPs — 👑 (@Luneetuh) June 14, 2018

Folks across the borders can’t seem to contain their excitement about AJ’s “new” look. Hit the flip to see some of the reactions and more of his smoking, grown man bawwwdy.