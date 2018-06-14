Black Girl Magic: London Breed Becomes The First African-American Woman Mayor Of San Francisco

Image via Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post via Getty

London Breed First Black Woman Mayor Of San Francisco

A congratulations are in order. London Breed has been elected as the first African-American woman mayor in her hometown of San Francisco. That has to be an amazing feeling.

According to NPR it took more than a week to count all the ballots but her opponent, ex-senator Mark Leno (no relation) has already waved the white flag. No pun intended. But still…

Breed’s story is the stuff that little Black children’s dreams will be made of. She was raised by her grandmother in San Francisco public housing. The ‘hood. Yesterday she gave a victory speech on the steps of City Hall.

“No matter where you come from, no matter what you decide to do in life, you can do anything you want to do,” she said. “Never let your circumstances determine your outcome in life.”

What’s f***in’ with that?

To recap, there’s been a clap-back-at-Becky BBQ, an NBA championship AND a Black woman mayor within a month of each other? The Bay is going dumb!