Royal Romance: Meghan Markle Says Red-Haired Highness Harry Is ‘The Best Husband Ever’

Meghan Markle Says Prince Harry Is “The Best Husband Ever”

The Duchess of Sussex is enjoying marital bliss with her Royal Highness hubby.

Meghan Markle made an appearance this week with Queen Elizabeth and was asked by a woman named Sharon Briscoe who traveled 25 miles to potentially meet her, about her life as a member of the royal family.

According to PEOPLE who spoke with Sharon, Meghan told her that she’s enjoying her new life and assured her that she’d look after Prince Harry because he’s the “best husband ever.”

“It is wonderful,” Meghan told her. “I’m really enjoying it.” Briscoe adds, “I said to give our love to Harry and to look after him.” Meghan then replied: “I will do. That means an awful lot to us. He’s the best husband ever.”

Now ain’t that sweet?

In addition to Meghan’s comments on her hubby, people can’t stop gushing over pictures of the Duchess and the Queen sharing laughs and looking truly bonded.

They clearly have chemistry, looks like Meghan fits right in.

More of Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth on the flip.