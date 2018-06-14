WAGS Miami Mommy: Ashley Nicole Shares The First Shot Of Her Precious Prince
- By Bossip Staff
Ashley Nicole is sharing the first picture of her second child. The WAGS Miami star who at first teased a photo of her second son with husband Phillip Wheeler…
shared a full shot of her precious prince, Phox Phillip Wheeler.
And while the adorable tot might look tiny, Ashley assured a fan in her comments section that her boy weighed in at 8 lbs, 2 oz.
Congrats to the Wheelers!