Ponder Emoji: Jay-Z And Beyoncé Travel In Separate Helicopters Amid Reports The OTRII Isn’t Selling Out
Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Parkwood Entertainment
Beyonce And Jay-Z Arrive At Manchester OTRII Show Separately
While the Bey Hive and whatever you call Jay-Z Stans are eagerly anticipating the arrival of the On The Run II Tour in their city, the Carters’ arrival hasn’t be as in sync as one might think.
According to Manchester Evening News Bey and Jay showed up to the Manchester date of OTRII separately
Pop’s power couple were spotted landing in two separate helicopters at City Airport & Heliport in Salford, before being driven away towards the venue…
…Her rapper husband is believed to have travelled in the other helicopter. There was no sign of the couple’s daughter Blue Ivy or twins Rumi and Sir in their entourage.
Now this could be attributed to a number of things, however…
Reports are swirling around social media that ticket sales haven’t been booming as the Carters might have hoped.
Sounds like something that could put a strain on a couple touring together. Let’s just keep an eye on this, shall we?