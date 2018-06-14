Ponder Emoji: Jay-Z And Beyoncé Travel In Separate Helicopters Amid Reports The OTRII Isn’t Selling Out

Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Parkwood Entertainment

Beyonce And Jay-Z Arrive At Manchester OTRII Show Separately

While the Bey Hive and whatever you call Jay-Z Stans are eagerly anticipating the arrival of the On The Run II Tour in their city, the Carters’ arrival hasn’t be as in sync as one might think.



According to Manchester Evening News Bey and Jay showed up to the Manchester date of OTRII separately

Pop’s power couple were spotted landing in two separate helicopters at City Airport & Heliport in Salford, before being driven away towards the venue… …Her rapper husband is believed to have travelled in the other helicopter. There was no sign of the couple’s daughter Blue Ivy or twins Rumi and Sir in their entourage.

Now this could be attributed to a number of things, however…

If you are near Hampden Park go to the main parking lot they are giving out free tickets for the Beyoncé & Jay Z concert because of empty seats #OTRII — frank 🌮 (@procatastrophe) June 9, 2018

Reports are swirling around social media that ticket sales haven’t been booming as the Carters might have hoped.

The concert rate was empty. They knew the concert wasn't going to sell out and already had curtains set up before the show to cover the empty sections😂💀 @Princei__13 pic.twitter.com/CdqBRRsBGW — Miguel (@Miguel05102) June 10, 2018

Sounds like something that could put a strain on a couple touring together. Let’s just keep an eye on this, shall we?