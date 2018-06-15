NeNe Taught Me: Funniest (And PETTIEST) “Whew Chile, THE GHETTO” Tweets

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 12

Hilarious “Whew Chile, THE GHETTO” Tweets

At some point, we have to celebrate very rich and famous RHOA star NeNe Leakes for her undeniable contributions to pop culture that now include the classic catchphrase “whew chile, the ghetto” currently fueling a hilarious tweet wave across the internet.

Peep the funniest (and PETTIEST) “whew chile, the ghetto” tweets on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    Feature photo by Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112
    Categories: Black Girl Magic, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus