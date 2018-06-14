NBKOTB: Olympian, Designer And Rapper Will Claye Drops His New Joyous Jam “Celebrate Life” [Video]

Image via Will Claye

Will Claye’s New Joint “Celebrate Life”

You have to be one talented mofo to have Olympic medals AND bars, but that’s exactly what you get in Will Claye.

Suffice to say, you can’t put him in a box.

“I’m not an artist who makes one type of music. I’m a human who goes through different things, travels the world and I’m a scatter brain and that’s how I make music. I make tracks based off of how I feel when I’m writing that track and that can be in any genre of music.” Will Claye

Check out his new joint “Celebrate Life” from his new project Karmony.

Rumble, young man. Rumble.