Celebrity Seeds: North Rocks Neon Pink For NYC And Kim Takes Her For A “Kid In A Candy Store” Birthday Treat

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 3

Kim Kardashian and North West head to Dylan's Candy Bar for a pre birthday trip in NYC

Jawad Elatab / SplashNews.com

North West Is Ecstatic For Trip To Dylan’s Candy Bar For 5th Birthday

We don’t think we’ve ever seen North quite so happy before. KimYe’s eldest kiddo was in spectacular spirits during a visit to NYC for her 5th birthday.

Kim Kardashian and North West head to Dylan's Candy Bar for a pre birthday trip in NYC

Allan Bregg / SplashNews.com

Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban were photographed accompanying North West and her best friend Ryan Romulus to Dylan’s Candy Bar for some sweet treats. Kim shared some footage from the store visit on her IG story. The girls enjoyed a Sweet Shopping Spree and the make your own Ice Cream Shop where they created something called the Cool Mess.

Hit the flip for more photos.

Kim Kardashian was spotted out in NYC on Thursday, as she celebrated her daughter's 5th Birthday. She was joined by BFF Jonathan Cheban as they headed to Dylan's Candy Bar for a Sweet Shopping Spree, as well as a make your own Ice Cream Shop, called Cool Mess. North looked pretty in a pink adidas tracksuit as Kim wore a black jacket and knee high boots. Cheban aka FoodGod showed them some special candies inside the store.

247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com

How cute is her neon pink tracksuit?

Kim Kardashian and North West head to Dylan's Candy Bar for a pre birthday trip in NYC

Jawad Elatab / SplashNews.com

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123
Categories: Ballers, Bangers, Celebrity Seeds

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus