Celebrity Seeds: North Rocks Neon Pink For NYC And Kim Takes Her For A “Kid In A Candy Store” Birthday Treat

North West Is Ecstatic For Trip To Dylan’s Candy Bar For 5th Birthday

We don’t think we’ve ever seen North quite so happy before. KimYe’s eldest kiddo was in spectacular spirits during a visit to NYC for her 5th birthday.

Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban were photographed accompanying North West and her best friend Ryan Romulus to Dylan’s Candy Bar for some sweet treats. Kim shared some footage from the store visit on her IG story. The girls enjoyed a Sweet Shopping Spree and the make your own Ice Cream Shop where they created something called the Cool Mess.

