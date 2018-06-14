Do You Agree? Kathy Griffin Says It’s A “Pu**y Move” For Kevin Hart Not To Joke About Trump Because He’s Black

Image via Rick Kern/WireImage/Mitchell Leff/Getty Image

Kathy Griffin Blasts Kevin Hart For Not Talking Trump In Routine

Well now, we certainly didn’t see THIS coming.

A white woman chiding a Black man for NOT verbally trashing Donald Trump. Welcome to the bizarro existence that is the year 2018.

In a recent interview with USAToday, Donald Trump decapitator Kathy Griffin blasts Kevin Hart for avoiding Trump material in is comedy. Ostensibly under the slightly modified Michael Jordan ethos that “Republicans buy tickets too”.

“I do feel like this is such an anxiety-ridden time for everyone that there is a thirst for all kinds of comedy,” Griffin says. “And look, if you want to not hear about Trump at all, go see Kevin Hart. He doesn’t even mention Trump. I personally think that’s a (expletive) move because he’s a black man. But I guess he’s selling more tickets than I ever will.”

He is selling more tickets that Kathy. A LOT more. But that notwithstanding, Kevin is a Black man, who likely didn’t vote for Trump. In fact, only 13% (way too many, but we digress) of Black men voted for ol’ what’s-his-face.

HOWEVER, a demographic that Kathy could spend more time admonishing with her wrinkly finger is the FIFTY-THREE PERCENT of WHITE WOMEN who cast a vote for the pu**y-grabber-in-chief. Kathy should probably Stick to the rivers and lakes.

Some of you may agree with Kathy, but something about an old white lady telling a Black man what he should be doing just…what do you think?