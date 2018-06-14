Poor Thang: NBA Young Boy Finds Out He’s NOT THE FATHER Of His Youngest Seed

NBA Youngboy Says Baby K Is Not His

18-Year-Old Louisiana rapper NBA Youngboy shared some somber news with fans about one of his 3 seeds. The father, who is usually boisterous with his youngest boy, Baby K, let folks know Baby K is not biologically his. Youngboy says regardless of what science says, he’s going to still be here for the boy in his message.

Wanna Be First To Tell Yall I Officially Found Out Baby K Isnt My Child ,But The Man I Am Im Going To Keep Raising Him Like He’s Mine I Cant Lie It Hurt To Find Out The Truth But Life Goes On

Wow, super mature. Apparently, his son’s mother Starr had him take a DNA test in order to receive child support and that’s how he found out according to multiple sources. This is her.

Here is Youngboy and adorable Baby K.

But there’s more…BOTH grandmothers of his baby mamas have be going at it over the DNA results…hit the flip to see.