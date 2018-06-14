Target Yanks Racist “Baby Daddy” Father’s Day Card After Public Outcry

“Baby Daddy” Father’s Day Greeting Card Pulled From Target

Target has been called to task over racial insensitivity after a photo of one of their Father’s Day cards has gone viral.

While searching for a greeting card for her husband at a Rockwall, Texas Target, Takeisha Saunders noticed that the only card that featured a picture of an African-American couple read “Baby Daddy” om the front. She took to her social media, outraged that she could find nothing else more respectful, or featuring a Black couple with the insinuation that they were married.

According to ABC, after an onslaught of outrage, Target yanked the cards from about half of its 1800 nationwide store locations.

Take a look at the card below. It appears that the card is meant to be some sort of loving joke between a married couple with children, however, the couple featured on the front being Black left a pretty sour taste in the mouths of those who got an eyeful of the sentiment on social media.

As Target spokesman Joshua Thomas said in a statement to ABC News,

“We want all guests to feel welcomed and respected when they shop at Target. We were made aware of some concerns about this card last week and are working with our vendor to have it removed from Target stores. We appreciate the feedback and apologize. It’s never our intent to offend any of our guests with the products we sell.”

Hmm. What do you make of all this?

