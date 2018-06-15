Welcome To America! Moroccan-Born French Montana Officially Becomes A U.S. Citizen

French Montana Earns His American Citizenship

Did you have any idea that French Montana wasn’t even a US citizen after all these years??

The Moroccan-born Coke Boy has been in the country since age 13, and has said himself he didn’t even know the language when he and his family arrived from Northern Africa. However, today the rapper fulfilled his American dream as he became an official United States Citizen.

AMERICAN DREAM!! The land where dreams come true !! Came from North Africa Morocco when I was 13 didn’t even know English all We had was hope faith and a rich heart took me 20 years to make this day happen hustled on the edge sacrifices and risked gettin deported at any giving time BUT GOD had a bigger plan From now on call me AMERICAN MONTANA 😝🙏

Nice. Now, French will be able to apply for a US Passport, and will even be able to vote in the next election.

Congratulations, French!

