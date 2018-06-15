Young & Pregnant: Bar’s White Mom Scraps With Ashley, Chairs Fly, And He Squares Up With Lesbian [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
On the season finale for Young & Pregnant… Ashley was supposed to be throwing a 21st birthday party for Bar, but his mom showed up and all hell broke loose. Ash continues to be extremely disrespectful to Bar’s mother, Shen. Bar’s mom was uninvited but showed up anyway being that it’s her son’s party, so Ashley and her sister Chris confront and fight the man’s mom. When Bar arrives, he’s not too happy… Naturally.

Turn the pages to see the fades and stuffisis…

Well That Went Left Real Quick💀😩 #YoungAndPregnant

A post shared by Reality Fights × Reality Tea💫 (@therealiteafights) on

Round 2😫😫 #YoungAndPregnant

A post shared by Reality Fights × Reality Tea💫 (@therealiteafights) on

How Did A Birthday Party Get This Crazy😫😫😫 #YoungAndPregnant

A post shared by Reality Fights × Reality Tea💫 (@therealiteafights) on

