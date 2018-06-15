Pump It Up: Brolic Ex-Baller Mike Bibby Bolstered Himself Into Muscle-Bound Beekcake, Twitter Is Incredulous

Image via George Bridges/KRT/Getty/Mike Stobe

Mike Bibby Is Huge And #NBATwitter Is Shocked

Mike Bibby was once a beloved NBA point guard with a slightly scrawny build who came to prominence while playing for the Sacramento Kings. These days, he’s looking more like the king of lightskinned Wakanda.

Bibby posted the above photo of himself and his son on Instagram yesterday and #NBATwitter has been beside themselves in utter disbelief ever since.

Mike Bibby out here snorting pure Gorilla testosterone pic.twitter.com/mLnrb5PXYP — MonsterKing (@CerromeRussell) June 15, 2018

You can catch Mike playing in Ice Cube’s Big 3 basketball league all summer.

Peep the jokes from Gabrielle Union, ESPN and more on the flip side.