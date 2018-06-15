Dingy-Eyed Debauchery: Michael Jordan Took A Slizzed Up NYC Stroll With Pure Tequila Evil In His Eyes

By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

Tequila23’s NYC Takeover Sparks Hysteria

You do what you want when you’re the GOAT and Michael Jordan aka Tequila23 did exactly that when he took a slizzed up stroll in NYC with a mostly-empty bottle of tequila (AND A WHOLE BOX OF TEQUILA) while ignoring fans thirsty for autographs. Oh yes, unc-unc MJ was LIT and sparked hilarious hysteria across Twitter.

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over MJ’s hilariously slizzed up stroll on the flip.

    Feature photo by Edward Opi/SplashNews.com

