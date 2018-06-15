Dingy-Eyed Debauchery: Michael Jordan Took A Slizzed Up NYC Stroll With Pure Tequila Evil In His Eyes

Tequila23’s NYC Takeover Sparks Hysteria

You do what you want when you’re the GOAT and Michael Jordan aka Tequila23 did exactly that when he took a slizzed up stroll in NYC with a mostly-empty bottle of tequila (AND A WHOLE BOX OF TEQUILA) while ignoring fans thirsty for autographs. Oh yes, unc-unc MJ was LIT and sparked hilarious hysteria across Twitter.

Goals: Michael Jordan strolling through NYC with a mostly-empty bottle of booze and case of tequila pic.twitter.com/4bbAs0m8Bz — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) June 14, 2018

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over MJ’s hilariously slizzed up stroll on the flip.