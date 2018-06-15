Exclusive: Remember Them? 702 Talks Their Heyday, Breakup & Reuniting Ahead Of “Unsung” Episode

“Unsung” Episode Featuring 702 Airs June 17 On TV One

With their hits like “Steelo,” “Where My Girls At,” and “Get It Together,” 702 was one of the biggest girl groups of the late 1990s, on par with the likes of Destiny’s Child.

But their time at the top wasn’t all smooth sailing: there were plenty of pitfalls and bittersweet moments – which culminated in the band’s breakup.

702 revisit their incredible, yet tumultuous time in the public eye with their new episode of “Unsung” On TV One.

“There are a lot of ins and outs,” Meelah said. “The fans have been asking and asking, and me and Irish have been really quiet, and this is the first time where Irish and I are sharing our stories and letting you know what truly went down from our perspective and to see what’s going on from each of us.”

The trio – Misha, Meelah and Irish – originally started out as the family girl group “Sweeter Than Suga,” and were discovered by comedian Sinbad in their native Las Vegas. Fast forward a few years – and a few lineup changes – and 702’s music was at the top of the charts, and they were working with the likes of Donnell Jones, Missy Elliott and their label head, Michael Bivins.

But there were problems – many out of the group’s control – that threatened to derail the girls, and even Misha’s pregnancy jeopardized her place in the band.

“Michael Bivins, Todd Russaw, the A&R, our management, they were fussing and fighting,” Irish recalled. “It took me to be 38 to know that they played a role in it too. It brought me to a point where I had to forgive my sisters. It was a million dollar machine going on, and everyone had their role to play.”

Misha said she was it was “healing” to have 702’s truth out in the open.

“In the beginning, I was pretty apprehensive, you don’t want to rehash things,” Misha said. “But I’m glad we did it, there was some healing in that.”

This year, the women have begun performing again – the first time in more than 15 years – and will be appearing at the Essence Festival in New Orleans next month. The ladies said they’ve been humbled by the response they’ve received and would love to go back out on tour one day.

“Thank you to all our fans who have stood by us and have never given up on us,” Meelah said. “We appreciate the support, we really do.”