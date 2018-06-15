Pure Comedy: Cardi B Joins Jerry Seinfeld & Zach Galifianakis On ‘Between Two Ferns’ [Video]

Cardi B, Jerry Seinfeld, and Zach Galifianakis Team Up For A Hilarious Interview

Jerry Seinfeld stopped by Zach Galifianakis’ series Between Two Ferns on Thursday, but halfway through his interview, Cardi B crashes the party and comes in for her own screen time.

Throughout the video, Zach praises Cardi for her super stardom and relevancy while simultaneously criticizing Seinfeld for not being as big as the “I Like It” rapper. A ready-to-pop pregnant Belcalis hilariously steals the show and makes an awkward exit, completely ignoring Jerry on the way out. Pure comedy.