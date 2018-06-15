Preciousness: Reggie Bush’s Seed With His Mistress Looks Identical To His Other Son!

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 5

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Cake Scottsdale)

Reggie Bush’s Lovechild Looks Identical To His Other Kids

Remember when we told you about Monique Exposito, Reggie Bush’s’ former mistress? Well, their son Preston Alexander is getting so big! He looks identical to his other children. The precious baby boy was born early in 2017, now that he’s one and a half, you can really see his features.

Here he is…

Stud muffin and his mommy ❤️

A post shared by Monique 💕EXPOSITO (@momo_exposito) on

Adorable right??? Here are Reggie’s kids with his wife Lilit. His youngest Briseis was born just 7 months after Preston was born.

Uriah the king of Egypt

A post shared by Lilit Avagyan Bush (@lilitslife) on

Preston again…

The Jheri’s are perfect 👌 1980’s are back

A post shared by Monique 💕EXPOSITO (@momo_exposito) on

More of them after the flip.

Don’t touch my fries homie!

A post shared by reggiebush (@reggiebush) on

Briseis Avagyan Bush.

My little Simba , perfection by god🙏🏻❤️

A post shared by Monique 💕EXPOSITO (@momo_exposito) on

Preston Alexander.

And I am the happiest baby in the world

A post shared by Lilit Avagyan Bush (@lilitslife) on

Agyemang Bush, Reggie and Lilit’s youngest son.

Ready for bed 🙏🏼

A post shared by Monique 💕EXPOSITO (@momo_exposito) on

Preston Alexander when he was a few months old.

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12345
Categories: Babies, For Your Information, Multi

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus