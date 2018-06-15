Preciousness: Reggie Bush’s Seed With His Mistress Looks Identical To His Other Son!
- By Bossip Staff
Remember when we told you about Monique Exposito, Reggie Bush’s’ former mistress? Well, their son Preston Alexander is getting so big! He looks identical to his other children. The precious baby boy was born early in 2017, now that he’s one and a half, you can really see his features.
Adorable right??? Here are Reggie’s kids with his wife Lilit. His youngest Briseis was born just 7 months after Preston was born.
Briseis Avagyan Bush.
Preston Alexander.
Agyemang Bush, Reggie and Lilit’s youngest son.
Preston Alexander when he was a few months old.