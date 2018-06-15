Does Tristan Thompson Want Khloe K To Head Home So He Can Love Up On Lani Blair?

Rumor Has It, Tristan Thompson Wants To Be With Mistress

Yikes… The rumors coming out of Cleveland are UGLY! There’s a new RadarOnline report that Tristan is offering Khloe some rest and relaxation BACK IN LA so that he can spend time with his side piece.

“Tristan’s so sneaky,” is how a source connected to him explained the situation. “He wants Khloe to have a break from motherhood and go back to LA for a week or two to be with her family. He’s telling her she deserves some girl time with her sisters, cocktails in the sun and the warm LA weather.” “The truth is, Tristan wants some time away from Khloe so he can be with Lani,” the informant dished. “He told Khloe he’ll take care of all her expenses and take care of baby True in Cleveland and wants to put Khloe on the next private jet to L.A.”

Wow… Could Tristan really be THIS DIABOLICAL?

It gets worse… The Radar source says Tristan’s dealing with Lani are not casual hookups and he’s developed “serious

feelings” toward Blair.

“He misses those fun times and Lani makes him feels so good. He wants that type of comfort right now, especially since he just lost the finals,” the insider dished. “He’s not ready or in the mood to deal with Khloe, hear her run her mouth or work on their relationship just yet.”

Crazy right? Do you think this is true? It seems pretty wild to think Khloe would leave their baby home with Tristan and he’d have another woman around him BUT it’s not like True can snitch and Khloe would probably not think Tristan would be so disrespectful around their daughter. Do you think she should run for the (Hidden) hills now?