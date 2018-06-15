“Real Housewives Of Potomac” Exclusive Clip: Candiace & Chris Have A Huge Fight – Will She Still Walk Down The Aisle?
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
“Real Housewives of Potomac Airs Sunday Nights On Bravo
Candiace Dillard and her hubby to be Chris are having a major pre-marital issue ahead of their nuptials on the latest episode of “The Real Housewives of Potomac.”
Candiace said the couple had a big fight after Chris called her something “unforgivable” while they were at a Congressional Black Caucus dinner with the rest of the cast. But Candiace didn’t take the insults lying down, and lobbed a few low blows of her own.
Will she still walk down the aisle?
Check out the clip above.