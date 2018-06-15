What The Hell??? Rich The Kid Has Been Hospitalized For Some Mysterious Reason

Image via Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Rich The Kid Hospitalized

Rich The Kid has had one helluva 2018 thus far, but the last few weeks have been unkind to him to say the least. First, he had an embarrassing video of himself hopping counters and running away from Lil Uzi Vert in Philly during The Roots Picnic weekend.

Today, he posts an Instagram photo of himself laying unconscious in a hospital bed while wearing a neck brace.

A post shared by Rich The Kid (@richthekid) on Jun 15, 2018 at 6:40am PDT

There is no caption on the photo and fans are starting to wonder what the hell is happening.

Tangentially, Rich has also been in a pretty ugly divorce battle with his estranged wife. Not sure what’s really going on, but we hope his health isn’t at risk and he gets better soon.