Hilariousness: Hannibal Buress Goes Undercover With GQ For ‘Actually Me’ [Video]

Hannibal Buress Goes Undercover For GQ‘s Actually Me

On GQ’s series Actually Me, celebrities go undercover on websites like Twitter, Yahoo Answers, Wikipedia, and more to answer questions about themselves and inform the people.

The latest to make their way onto the series is Hannibal Buress, and you already know the entire episode was pure comedy. Throughout the episode, we find out the answers to questions including: Did he really kick Flava Flav on the Erik Andre Show? Is he Team Drake or Team Pusha T? And why does he always sound super baked?