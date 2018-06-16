Five Reasons Why After 20 Years Broadway’s “The Lion King” Is Still A Winner

“The Lion King” Is Celebrating 20 Years On Broadway

It’s slated to become a new motion picture starring Beyonce and Donald Glover.

But “The Lion King” has become a theater staple, and is celebrating 20 years on Broadway, making it one of the Great White Way’s longest-running shows. It has stayed through three presidential administrations and while more than 600 other Broadway productions opened and closed.

BOSSIP recently took in one of the performances and in honor of this milestone, there are five reasons why “The Lion King” is still a winner since its first performance back in 1997.