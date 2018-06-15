“Lock Her Up!”, Eh? Trump Bootlicker Paul Manafort Sent To Jail Until Trial For Witness Tampering

Image via Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Paul Manafort Sent To Jail

Paul Manafort‘s freedom has just been stripped from him. We love this song.

According to CNN, a judge has remanded to a jail cell until his trial for conspiracy and money laundering begins this September. Previously, Manafort was allowed to be out on bail and house arrest, but that is no more. The judge’s decision comes in the wake of new accusations from special counsel Robert Mueller stating that Manafort was tampering with witnesses in his case.

Judges like Amy Berman Jackson tend to frown upon such nefarious behavior.

“The harm in this case is harm to the administration of justice and harm to the integrity of the court’s system,” Berman Jackson told Manafort in court.

She went on to say:

“This is not middle school. I can’t take his cell phone,” she said of Manafort. “I thought about this long and hard, Mr. Manafort. I have no appetite for this.”

It is reported that Manafort used several text messaging apps to contact witnesses and also called one on an Italian cell phone. Shady azz.

Manafort denies all charges in the original case as well as the two new tampering charges.

The Democrats are forcing the breakup of families at the Border with their horrible and cruel legislative agenda. Any Immigration Bill MUST HAVE full funding for the Wall, end Catch & Release, Visa Lottery and Chain, and go to Merit Based Immigration. Go for it! WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2018

Awww, poor thang.