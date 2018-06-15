On The Party Scene: Draya Michele, Saweetie, Blac Chyna and Fabulous Turn Up At Murano For Quincy’s Birthday
Tuesday nights at Murano has turned into Hollywood’s go-to spot for all of LA’s biggest stars. Draya Michele showed up in a lime green body suit that stopped all traffic on Robertson Blvd as she exited her SUV.
Quincy showed up to the club late night with 4 stuffed teddy bears, ready to celebrate his birthday with friends Fabolous, Vince Bracy, Joe Moses, Saweetie, Lala Siza Hands, Floyd Mayweather and Blac Chyna!
Blac Chyna killed all that baby bump talk…
Inside of Murano guests got a chance to experience the “Girls Girls Girls” hallway, where they were surrounded by silhouettes of men and women having sex. Earlier arrivals got a chance to experience a live sex show while devouring sushi off of two naked bodies to the live sounds of hiphop violinist @iamthmpsn.
Murano owners Sean and Sam are committed to giving Hollywood an experience it has never offered before! Droves of people collect on the opposite side of the exclusive entrance every Tuesday night, just waiting for a chance to see who and what’s inside of the popular destination.
Hosts Sincere Show and DJ Vision kept the party going until 3:00 AM while celebs and taste makers turned up in the room of many mirrors. Keep up with Murano @Murano_LA and wait till next week to see who shows up! #MuranoLA
Photo Credits: VVKPhoto and ShotBySham