Black Girl Magic: Alicia Keys Announces Female Music Advancement Initiative, “She Is Music”

Alicia Keys Announces New “She Is Music” Initiative

Alicia Keys was in the building for the National Music Publishers Association’s annual meeting in New York on Wednesday to accept the honor for Icon Songwriter. During her speech, the “Girl On Fire” singer announced her new She Is Music initiative, which will push for female advancement throughout the music industry.

Page Six reported on Keys moving speech, where she explained her new initiative saying, “I’ve joined forces with a group of really powerful female executives, songwriters, artists, engineers, producers and publishers to help reshape the industry that we all love by creating real opportunities and a pipeline of talent for other women.”

She continued on to say, “We want to create a model for change that affects women across all industries. We deserve the utmost respect, and so many of these women across industries are telling our culture that time is up on double standards, and it is it’s over for pay inequity and colleagues who are at best disrespectful and at the worst unsafe — so it’s over for that.”

There aren’t too many details surrounding She Is Music as of now, but that’s only because it is still in it’s early stages. When asked about specifics after the ceremony, Alicia simply stated: “You’ll be hearing about it…we just want it to permeate right now.”

In an Instagram post from Thursday, Keys reflects on the same sentiment, further explaining why she wants to help advance women. She wrapped up her caption about percentages of women in certain professional fields saying, “Our world is 50/50. Isn’t it time for our industry to reflect that?”