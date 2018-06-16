Exclusive: Will You Be Reading? Mona Scott Young Publishes New Tome “Blurred Lines

Scott-Young’s New Fictional Book Is Based On The Entertainment World

She’s got a successful television franchise, a line of wine and a video game under her belt.

And now, Mona Scott-Young is venturing into the publishing space with her debut novel, “Blurred Lines,” a story about a young woman whose family is in the entertainment industry and is the throes of her first love. The couple has been dating for a few months, and decide to go all the way – but not before all hell breaks loose.

The book will be released directly from Scott-Young through her website, www.monamidirect.com – a move she said she was happy to make after becoming disillusioned with the publishing world.

“This was an opportunity to venture into storytelling, and really let the imagination soar and seeing what was out there in terms of creating composite characters from all the people I’ve known,” Scott-Young told us exclusively.

The media mogul said her book has a deeper meaning and its message to empower – especially women.

“I think, very much like my attitude of what we do in reality television, everyone has their strengths and we all have our weaknesses, and it’s about not letting those things deter you, but actually using them to propel you – and each of their women in their own way and stories has to dig deep inside herself to get through,” she said.

Scott-Young’s book launch party brought out a who’s who from “Love & Hip Hop.” BOSSIP spotted cast members Safaree, Yandy Smith, MariahLynn, Jonathan Hernandez, Tara Wallace and Cyn Santana.

Santana, Wallace, Safaree and Yandy later read a scene from the book, and Nicki Minaj’s ex later closed the party with a performance.

Will you be reading the new book?

