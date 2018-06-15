Sweet Weirdo Tunes: Tyler, The Creator Drops His Own Remix Of Kanye And Kid Cudi’s “Kids See Ghosts”

Tyler The Creator Remixes Kanye And Kid Cudi’s New Track

Tyler, the Creator is a known, avid Kanye West fan–along with being a huge fan of music in general.

After both Ye and Kids See Ghosts dropped in the last couple weeks, Tyler was vocal about his affinity for both projects on his Twitter page–and now he’s got some bars of his own for one of the tracks off the album.

On Friday, The Odd Future founder dropped a link for a song called, “CRUST IN THEIR EYES,” which is a remix of the title track from Kanye and Cudi’s new project. He explains to his followers with a series of tweets that he wrote a verse for the music within the same hour that he first heard it, and recorded it that night too. Tyler also says Kanye went ahead and sent him the instrumental for the track, as well.

yooooo so i like this song alot and wrote to it the same hour i heard it and my friend sent me the instrumental i recorded it that night and here you go cause why not let it exist — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) June 15, 2018

CRUST IN THEIR EYES https://t.co/7v99YBFcMw — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) June 15, 2018

ye sent me that beat same night i also think his original verse on it is soooooooo fucking good i love his pocket on it and mighty mos sounds great on it ecstatic is a flawless album — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) June 15, 2018

Take a listen to Tyler, The Creator’s “CRUST IN THEIR EYES” below.