Mo Money: Desus & Mero Are Reportedly Ending Their Viceland Show To Bring Their Talents To Showtime

Desus & Mero May Be Shopping A New Deal With Showtime

Well go on with your money moves then, y’all!

Desus & Mero have long been the best show Viceland has to offer, but it looks like they’re expanding their horizons into something a lot bigger…and the we’re sure the bag is a lot bigger, too.

According to an exclusive from Deadline, Bronx’s finest are reportedly ending their nightly late-night talk show after it’s second season–and the last episode is set to air in just two weeks: June 28.

But there’s no reason to fret, Bodega Hive, our problematic baes are ending things for a good reason. It looks like the pair are eyeing a deal for a brand new opportunity at Showtime, which, according to Deadline, could be weekly instead of their current 4-day-a-week tapings.

Viceland reportedly tried to keep Desus and Mero onboard with a new deal, but the duo supposedly got an opportunity they felt they could not pass up.

Neither party has commented on their expected departure, but since it’s said that the last show will be in only two weeks, we can expect Desus and Mero to make an announcement soon.

Congrats on the (alleged) Showtime bag, ball bags! Flourish!!