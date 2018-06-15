Messy Divorces: Kurupt’s (Super Fine) Wife Claims He Ghosted After Blood Cancer Diagnosis, Suing For Spousal Support

Kurupt’s Cancer-Stricken Estranged Wife Asks For Spousal Support

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Jovan Brown aka Gail Gotti is trying to get her estrange hubby, west coast rapper Kurupt to pay spousal support he allegedly owes. That’s not all…she also claims Kurupt left her for another woman and since she was diagnosed with blood cancer her husband has refused to pay for her medical bills and living expenses, telling her to get a regular job or a ‘boyfriend’.

Brown says:

“Our separation definitely hurt, as I could not understand how after 17 years” he abruptly “left me in my time of need when I needed his support and love the most. Before [Kurupt] left our relationship, I was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Although I earned a salary prior to separation and [he] knew I needed the money, when I asked [Kurupt] to assist me with my treatment, he responded “go get a regular job” and I should “get a boyfriend to help me pay for my treatments.”

Whoa, that sounds foul Kurupt. Hip Hop Wired reports that Jovan is seeking $14,000 per month in support and $40,000 in additional attorney fees. They will face eachother in court in July.

Despite all of her personal turmoil, Jovan seems to be keeping her health a priority. At 39, she says she’s got her body in shape. It also appears that Jovan aka Gail Gotti is still going through her cancer treatments, recently losing all of her hair.

