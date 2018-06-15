It’s Lizzo Lovin’ Time: Teen Vogue Puts Full Figured Phenom On The Cover Of Their Music Issue

Lizzo Is A Rockstar We All Should Know And Love

We were over the moon to see one of our favorite “newer” artists, Lizzo, on the cover of the music issue of Teen Vogue. We love Lizzo because she’s super original, free spirited, fine as hell, with a bomb singing voice and dope raps…

Inside the issue, Lizzo talks a lot about the body positivity she’s become famous for, as well as her thoughts on why it’s taken the industry THIS long to catch on to how amazing she is?

Peep some excerpts:

On Not Being Claimed

“When I was in high school, I was a big girl with a cute face. So dudes liked me secretly, but they didn’t like me publicly. I never had a boyfriend because they didn’t want to claim me,” Lizzo says. “So now in this industry, I’m a big girl with a cute face and some cute music and I’m still being liked secretly and not claimed publicly.”

On Her Struggle To Be Recognized

“[People] will be like, ‘Lizzo’s my favorite new artist…why am I late for the Lizzo train?’” she says, growing serious. “You’re late, honey, but it’s not your fault. You’re late because I’m just at the back of the shelf. But I’m glad you’re here because you worked to find this.”

On Learning To Embrace Herself

“I didn’t love myself until I was 21,” she reveals. “Twenty-one was the worst year of my life.” She says that hitting rock bottom and “crawling out of the tunnel” helped to inform the Lizzo we know today, and she says the experience was intrinsically unfair. “Everyone shouldn’t have to hit rock bottom to love themselves,” she says. “That’s just the society we’re all unfortunately born in — the one where you have to hit your worst and hate yourself in order to love yourself? Those laws only exist because self-hate is so prevalent. Body positivity only exists because body negativity is the norm.”

On Body Positivity

“It’s bizarre to me that what I’m saying and doing is revolutionary, because it should be so innate and first-nature. Not even second-nature,” she says. “We should love ourselves first. We should look at our bodies as vehicles for success, and not a signifier of who you are, how good your pussy is, if dudes like you or not, or if you can fit certain clothes…that’s not what your body’s for.”

On Gender/Sexuality

“When it comes to sexuality or gender, I personally don’t ascribe to just one thing. I cannot sit here right now and tell you I’m just one thing,” she says. “That’s why the colors for LGBTQ+ are a rainbow! Because there’s a spectrum and right now we try to keep it black and white. That’s just not working for me.”

Hit The Flip For More Lizzo