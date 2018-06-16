Bourbon Ribeye & Coconut Curry Salmon: Check Out Black Celebrity Chef Patrick’s Father’s Day Recipes

Bourbon Ribeye & Coconut Curry Salmon On The Menu

Nothing may be nice for Father’s Day than to kick back and have a delicious meal with dad.

Wenford Simpson, aka Chef Patrick, is the head chef at New York City’s Highline Ballroom and Sony Hall, has revealed his go-to dishes for dad’s special day: bourbon ribeye, coconut curry salmon, spinach mashed potatoes, garlic honey asparagus and rum and raisin bread pudding for dessert.

And the father of one insisted that you don’t have to know your way around the kitchen to pull it off.

“It’s super easy,” the chef said. “It takes five minutes for the salmon and the steak takes 10 minutes, depending on the temperature you want the meat.”

He added: “It’s something super simple that they will enjoy.”

Hit the flip for the recipes: