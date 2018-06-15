Heart-Strong: Tami Roman Says THIS Is Why She’s Slimmy Trimmy & Rocking Short Hair Again…

Hate It Or Love It?!

Tami Roman has being undergoing a serious health transformation behind the scenes and folks are notcing her slim trimmy figure. The Basketball Wives LA star first debuted a short natural hair style recently, saying she was ready for a change.

Short hair don’t care, do you hate it or love it?!

Tami has also been going through a health transformation. She tells her fans that diabetes caused her to watch her diet and cater to her health so she can be present for her children.

I didn’t lose weight, I lost my willingness to die. DIABETES IS NO JOKE! I Detox, suppress my appetite and make better food choices. So enjoy yourself laughing, leaving negative comments & calling me a “crackhead”…but I have two beautiful daughters and I’m gon’ live for them by ANY means necessary.

Hit the flip for more of the NEW Tami Roman.