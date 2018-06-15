Even Cereal Ain’t Safe: Kellogg’s Issues A Huge Honey Smacks Recall Over Salmonella Risk

Kellogg’s Recalls Honey Smacks Over Salmonella Risk

Kellogg Co. announced on Thursday that it is recalling approximately 1.3 million cases of its Honey Smacks cereal from more than 30 US states. This is due to the potential for salmonella contamination, in the latest case of US food products possibly tainted by the bacteria.

The US Food & Drug Administration said it worked with Kellogg to issue the recall after preliminary evidence linked the product to over 60 illnesses. “The FDA is working with the company to quickly remove this cereal from the marketplace,” the agency said in a statement.

The FDA said that it has asked Kellogg to request all of its retailers immediately put up signs saying Honey Smacks cereal has been recalled and to remove the potentially contaminated product from shelves. The US health regulator also said it is inspecting the facility that manufactures Honey Smacks.

Kellogg said earlier on Thursday that it launched an investigation with the third-party manufacturer, which produces the cereal immediately after being contacted by the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding reports of illnesses.

The company said the affected products had use-by dates of June 14, 2018, through June 14, 2019. The voluntary recall involves its 15.3-ounce and 23-ounce Honey Smacks packages. No other Kellogg products are impacted by the recall, the company said.