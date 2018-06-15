Random AF: Pete Davidson Called THIS Celebrity To Get Advice Before Asking Ariana Grande To Marry Him

Image via VALERIE MACON/AFP/Alison Hale/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Pete Davidson Asked For Advice Before Proposing To Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson must have had a lil trepidation about popping the big question to his brand new girlfriend Ariana Grande. According to Entertainment Tonight, he made a phone call to an unlikely celebrity who could relate to his post-haste engagement to get their opinion.

Nick Cannon.

“He called before he was going to do it, and I said, ‘Salud!'” Cannon shared. “He was really excited, so I was like, ‘I love it, man. Keep it going.’ Love is in the air!”

In reality, it isn’t random that Pete called Nick, they go way back.

“I used to have a radio show in NYC in the mornings and this kid called in one day, 15 years old and said, ‘I want to open up for you doing stand-up.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, all right, tell me a joke.’ He told me a joke and I was like, ‘This kid is pretty funny’… I took him on the road with me,” he explained. “Unbeknownst to me, even at that time, I didn’t know about his history, that his father passed away on 9/11 and then just watched this young man have all of this weight on his shoulders and then just become this outstanding, hilarious young individual.”

And as we stated before, Nick’s marriage to Mariah Carey is similar to what Pete is about to do with Ariana.

“I don’t think [there’s such thing as too soon],” Cannon said. “But I’m a hopeless romantic, or as I say, a fearless romantic. I just like to jump into it, and sometimes it can get you in trouble, but it makes for some great stories.”

Thing is, Nick’s marriage didn’t make to “til death do us part”. Maybe there was a better person to call, we’re just sayin’.