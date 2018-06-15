NBC’s ‘Marlon’ Hosts Season 2 Watch Party in Miami for ABFF

Essence Atkins, Bresha Webb, Diallo Riddle Host Season 2 Premiere Part At ABFF

On Thursday, June 14 in Miami, Florida, the cast of NBC’s ‘Marlon’ hosted a season 2 premiere party. Adding to the festivities around this year’s American Black Film Festival (ABFF) guests mixed and mingled, indulged in light bites and enjoyed the debut of the hit show alongside cast members Essence Atkins, Bresha Webb and Diallo Riddle.

Marlon airs on NBC on Thursdays at 9/8c.