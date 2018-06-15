Oh, It’s Litt! UNCLE DREW: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Available Now

RCA Records and global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) release the UNCLE DREW: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack today. The all-star soundtrack features music from G-Eazy, Yo Gotti, YBN NAHMIR, A$AP Rocky, Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, London On Da Track, Khalid, A$AP Ferg, Tone Stith, 2Chainz, Goldlink, Logic, French Montana, Remy Ma, Wiz Khalifa, Leikeli47, Grace Sewell and more (full track list below). Making a very special guest appearance on the soundtrack is none other than UNCLE DREW star Kyrie Irving with Lunchmoney Lewis. The highly anticipated film will be released via Lionsgate’s Summit Entertainment label on June 29th.

Over the past few months, the soundtrack released “1942”, “Cocky,” “Lightflex,” “Harlem Anthem” and “New Thang.” The 5 tracks racked up an impressive 75 streams worldwide and was praised as “a bona fide slammer” by Noisey. After the two singles were released Complex stated, “Considering the strength of the singles released from the soundtrack so far, it’s looking like the whole soundtrack is going to be required listening when it drops in June.”

Last night, G-Eazy, Yo Gotti and YBN Nahmir turned the Jimmy Kimmel Live! stage into a basketball court to perform “1942” in celebration of the soundtrack’s release (click here to watch the performance).

UNCLE DREW Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Track List

“Harlem Anthem” – A$AP Ferg “1942” – G-Eazy feat. Yo Gotti and YBN Nahmir “New Thang” – French Montana & Remy Ma “Cocky” – A$AP Rocky, Gucci Mane & 21 Savage feat. London On Da Track “I Can Feel It” – GoldLink feat. H.E.R. “Light Flex” – Tone Stith feat. 2 Chainz “Chain Gang” – Leikeli47 feat. Clyde Guevara “Ballin” – Logic “Records” – Cousin Stizz “Stronger” – Dipset “I Need Your Lovin” – Nao “Stay” – Khalid “Us” – Kid Ink feat. Elley Duhé “What’s the Play” – Wiz Khalifa “Clap Your Hands” – Grace “Ridiculous” – Kyrie Irving feat. LunchMoney Lewis

After draining his life savings to enter a team in the Rucker Classic street ball tournament in Harlem, Dax (Lil Rel Howery) is dealt a series of unfortunate setbacks, including losing his team to his longtime rival (Nick Kroll). Desperate to win the tournament and the cash prize, Dax stumbles upon the man, the myth, the legend UNCLE DREW (NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving) and convinces him to return to the court one more time. The two men embark on a road trip to round up Drew’s old basketball squad (Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber, Reggie Miller, Nate Robinson, and Lisa Leslie) and prove that a group of seniors can still win the big one.

After a successful five years as a fan-favorite digital episodic series, originally conceived by Pepsi, UNCLE DREW, will hit theaters June 29th. The digital series has garnered more than 150 million views on YouTube – the most watched basketball series in history. #BlackMusicMonth

UNCLE DREW from Lionsgate’s Summit Entertainment is also produced by Temple Hill in association with Pepsi Productions. Check out the full soundtrack here!