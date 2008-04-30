Petite Swag

Posted by Bossip Staff

Here’s Bow Wow on the set of Entourage, looking all cute with his half-pint self. A highly placed source told Bossip that although the brotha has reached the legal drinking age, he still acts like a goofy 13 year old. Also, he spits out the weakest of weak game to try to snag the ladies – on some truly comical “I’ll take you places girl” type ish. A word of advice: Women like stacks, but they like personality too. You have to go that extra mile – especially given that your all of 5 feet tall ‘n’ sh*t.

Images via WENN