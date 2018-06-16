Kyrie Iriving Defends His Ex-Bae Kehlani From Folks Still Homewrecker-Heckling Her At Shows And Online

Kyrie Irving Defends Ex-Girlfriend Kehlani From Cheating Rumors

Remember the love triangle drama between Kyrie Irving, Kehlani, and PartyNextDoor that ultimately led to Kehlani’s own stint with depression and brush with death?

The dust settled on the scandal, but some fans still seem to have a bit of a chip on their shoulder regarding Kehlani’s role in the rumors. Despite the fact that Kyrie established early on that there was no actual cheating despite fan perception…folks have spent the last few years calling Kehlani every sort of name in the book — even heckling her at her concerts.

Now, Kyrie has decided to try to help put a stop to that once and for all. The baller-turned-comedy star took to IG today with a current picture of him and Kehlani kicking it and a lengthy post clearing the air.

@kehlani I’m sorry, i know this is long over due. I have to speak on this simply because I owe it to you and you deserve the world to see you for you and how beautiful you are inside and out, and not for the attachment to an emotional moment in time where we both had to grow up and learn about our hearts and our souls in a world that judges and adds on fictitious pressure, SN: And also add that we are public figures now on this social media monster of a platform. I do not want anymore negative energy towards her in any way. She did not cheat or intentionally hurt me, she actually did something extremely noble & respectful, but the fact that it’s still a lingering narrative is really outdated at this point and as I’m hearing about what people are doing to try and intentionally hurt her on my behalf is bullshit. The lack of understanding of what we went through has bred a lot of unwarranted things happening and I want my supporters to really let her be the great soul I know she is whole heartedly. I’m hearing people are showing up to shows and being disruptive while she performs and when it starts affecting real life progress, the shit has to stop. I am responsible as a leader to guide the young males who follow me in a positive way, & this is long overdue. We only try our hardest to be great humans and the fact that I can love her for how beautiful she is a privilege in its own right, I’m grateful. I want to see her and all individuals be who they truthfully are, unapologetically. #WeAreNotDating #Besties #BeenBesties #NeverStoppedNeverWell

Nice of him to clear the air after all this time, and great that these two managed to maintain a friendly relationship after all was said and done.

What do you think?

Getty/Instagram