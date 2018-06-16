Silence Of The Lambs Special: Man Prepares Tacos For His Friends Using Chunks Of Meat From His Amputated Foot

Man Serves Up Cooked Pieces Of His Amputated Foot And Served Tacos To His Friends

A Reddit user named “IncrediblyShinyShart” shared a story of losing his foot in an accident and feeding it to friends.The Redditor, who chose to remain anonymous, was involved in a motorcycle accident that caused a below the knee amputation.

The 38-year-old said he convinced the hospital to release his body part by lying about it being for religious purposes, once he got it home he cut off a chunk of his shin and placed it in the freezer for later. He went on to invite 11 people, calling them up and saying, “Remember how we always talked about how, if we ever had the chance to ethically eat human meat, would you do it? Well, I’m calling you on that. We doing this or what?” Surpringsly, ten agreed including a chef who prepared the meal. The chef reportedly marinated it overnight and sauteed it with onions, peppers, salt, pepper, and lime juice. Then he served it in the form of tacos.

He reported it tasting “..super beefy. It had a very pronounced, beefy flavor to it. The muscle I cut was tough and chewy. It tasted good, but the experience wasn’t the best,” he said.