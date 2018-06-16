Congratulations! NeYo And Wife Crystal Smith Welcome R&B Baby Boy Number Two

NeYo And His Wife Welcome A New Baby

R&B singer NeYo and his wife Crystal Smith welcomed their second baby together, a son named Roman Alexander-Raj Smith, on Thursday. On her Instagram this past Friday she announced that their new bundle of joy was born at 2:11 p.m., was six pounds and 16 ounces and 19 inches long.

Crystal added in her caption and tagging Ne-Yo in the post. This is the singer’s fourth child, he and Crystal share a 2-year-old son, Prince Shaffer.